Saints WR Chris Olave Sends CB Paulson Adebo Into Another Dimension With Nasty Moves at Training Camp

New Orleans Saints Wide Receiver Chris Olave has quickly become a player to watch as the rookie continues to impress at Saints training camp.

NFL Combine Getty Images loading...

The first round draft pick has been making noise at Saints training camp, and it doesn't look like he intends to slow down as the season quickly approaches.

The Ohio State graduate used his exceptional, quick route running skills and acceleration to send cornerback Paulson Adebo into another dimension! By the end of the play, it almost looks as if the second year cornerback is covering a completely different player.

Check it out for yourself:

Paulson Adebo ain't no scrub either! Entering his second year, the cornerback is coming off a strong rookie season. According to the Saints website:

"Adebo was the only Saints defender to open all 17 games, as he finished with 63 tackles (54 solo), three interception returns for 50 yards, eight passes defensed and three special teams stops. Tying for the team lead in picks, Adebo became only the fifth Saints rookie to have at least three interceptions in his rookie campaign..."

If we continue to see these kinds of moves from Olave then we can expect great things from this Saints offense!

Lest we forget, along with those kind of route running skills that Olave is showing, opposing defenses will also have to worry about the likes of Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram II, Jarvis Landry...and more!

With the addition of Olave and Landry, and Mike Thomas coming back, Jameis Winston has a plethora of weapons at his disposal. It seems that most (if not all) eyes are on Olave to bring a spark that was missing in the Saints offense last year.

Surely the kid's skills will only improve and continue to shine leading into the season, where the hopes are for the Saints to come out swinging!

Oh, we can't forget that this defense is looking monstrous too!