Saints WR Deonte Harris Appealing Three-Game Suspension for DUI Arrest

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris was notified before yesterday's game that he has been suspended three games from the NFL.

The suspension is a result of a DUI arrest back in July. Harris was sentenced to one year of supervised probation after pleading not guilty to driving under the influence (with an agreed statement of facts).

He is on probation until November 8, 2022.

Both the Saints and Harris knew a suspension was likely coming once the case was closed. That happened in the last few weeks, so it was a matter of timing.

According to the NFL's policy and program for substances of abuse, absent aggravating circumstances, discipline for a first offense DUI is suspension without pay for three games. A second or subsequent offense would result in a suspension of eight games.

Since Harris decided to appeal the decision, he was allowed to play in Thursday night's game against the Bills. Potentially, he will be able to play against the Cowboys next Thursday, December 2nd as the appeals process plays out.

In the 31-6 loss to Buffalo, Harris served as the team's punt and kick returner and made one catch for nine yards.

The team is already battling depth issues at receiver and recently signed former Patriots wideout Malcolm Perry to their practice squad. He could fill the void should Harris' suspension stand.