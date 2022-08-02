Saints WR Suspended, Promising Rookie Out With Injury

The classic Saints bad luck is starting early this season.

Two Saints now face potentially shorter seasons and worse. Wide receiver Kawaan Baker has been suspended for 6 games after violating NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy.

And sadly, promising rookie defensive back Smoke Monday is likely out for an extended period of time with what appears to be a "significant knee injury", per Mike Garafalo.

Baker, a 2021 7th round pick, was already facing tough competition to make it onto what has quickly become a loaded position group for the Black and Gold, competing with Tre'Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway, and others for depth positions.

However, he is still eligible to participate in pre-season activities, including pre-season games. So he still does have a chance to prove he is worthy of a spot.

Baker would theoretically be able to return for the Saints Week 6 game against the Bengals.

Smoke Monday's situation is more unsure at the moment.

The best-named defensive back in the league may face a long rehab. Knee injuries are usually serious, but if all goes well, he could be back late in the season without losing too much of a step.

Thankfully, Monday probably has a pretty secure spot, especially since his teammates seem to have his back. Even players on opposite sides of the ball have nothing but good things to say.

Here's hoping the Saints training staff and medical personnel take care of him.

But to end on a positive note, check out this pass from Jameis to Deonte Harty.

Looking good.

