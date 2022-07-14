Controversial Saudi-Backed ‘LIV’ Golf League is Going after Charles Barkley

As the world of professional golf finds itself in a pivotal moment, one of America's most prized-possesions is now being eyed by the Saudi-backed 'LIV' golf league. Former NBA star and media personality Charles Barkley recently spoke on the swirling rumors regarding his involvement with the controversial new league.

Charles Barkley was once one of the best players in the NBA. These days, he is widely renowned as one of the funniest and most popular sports analysts and media personalities in the world.

Furthermore, Barkley is an avid golfer who has time and time again shown his passion for the sport. While he once struggled to even get the ball off of the ground, his game has come a long way.

But the recent rumors surrounding Barkley don't involve him playing golf, but possibly being a face and/or analyst of the new, and controversial, Saudi-backed 'LIV' golf league.

What is the 'LIV' golf league?

The 'LIV' golf league is a brand new operation backed by the Saudi government. The group has successfully poached many of the PGA's biggest names, one being Phil Mickelson. Their bottomless pockets and differing formats have proven to be enticing for both veterans and newcomers looking for a change.

While golfers who have joined the 'LIV' golf league tend to avoid the problematic caveats that come along with being paid by the Saudi government, it hasn't prevented many from leaving behind traditional avenues of professional golf for this new and exciting opportunity.

How is Charles Barkley important to the 'LIV' golf league?

Greg Norman, head of the 'LIV' golf league, is a fierce leader of the entity who is doing everything he can to make the operation a success. Part of that success means drawing viewership to their events. One man that has proven he can garnish eyeballs is Charles Barkley.

But with Barkley being such a prized possession of America, some were surprised to hear rumors that the former NBA star may be getting involved with the Saudi-backed league.

Charles Barkley Clears up Rumours about Him Joining Saudi-Backed Golf League

See Charles Barkley speak on the rumors via @NextRoundLive on Twitter below.

Barkley makes clear that he will in fact be meeting with Greg Norman and 'LIV'.

While the analyst also makes clear that nothing has been decided, and he still doesn't know exactly what the league would want from him, he is transparent in saying that he will always look into every opportunity available.

Will we see Charles Barkley working for the Saudis in the 'LIV' golf league in the future? Personally, I think that Barkley is one of the best media personalities alive right now. I believe that if the Saudis truly believe his charisma and clout can add value to what they are trying to accomplish, they will back up a big truck full of cash to sign Barkley. That may be tough for him to turn down.

While I am not sure what the implications of Barkley being a part of 'LIV' would be, I don't think that the NBA analyst would jeopardize his current roles in order to focus on 'LIV'. Should TNT or any other of Barkley's employers have an issue with the deal, the conversation may be over before it begins.

