Sean McVay On How He Reacted to Odell Beckham Jr. Crashing his Wedding

Odell Beckham Jr. is currently an NFL free agent.

He's also a Super Bowl Champion after winning a ring with the L.A. Rams last season.

And he's recovering from ACL surgery after tearing it during the Super Bowl in a non-contact injury.

How is his recovery going? Good enough to dance at a wedding party.

And not just any wedding party, but the wedding of Rams head coach Sean McVay.

McVay married Veronika Khomyn last weekend.

McVay spent time rapping with the band and enjoying a Lombardi cake.

Not appearing in photos or wedding video is Odell Beckham Jr., but he was in attendance, despite not getting an invite.

Appearing on I AM ATHLETE, McVay explained Beckham Jr. played wedding crasher.

McVay's reaction is great.

Complimentary of Beckham. Humorous. Mentions his dance moves, and good looks, and then adds that Beckham needs to re-sign with the Rams.

Only a few days removed from his wedding, he's still coaching.

For what it's worth, Beckham wants to return to the Rams, but it appears the offer either hasn't been made, or isn't at a number OBJ thinks is worth playing for.

