At his goodbye press conference last month, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton said he was interested in trying out sports broadcasting.

It appears he'll have a huge opportunity to do so.

It's one thing to step out of coaching and go into a broadcasting role.

But going all the way to the #1 spot on a Network broadcasting is a huge leap, and honestly, a gamble for FOX.

Troy Aikman is leaving FOX to become the color commentator of Monday Night Football on ESPN.

Will Payton be good in the booth?

The social media reaction has been mixed.

Is Payton ready to be the lead color analyst for the Super Bowl next year? FOX will be broadcasting it, and if Payton is Aikman's replacement, he would likely be the guy.

He also may not be in the booth long.

As Saints insider Ross Jackson points out, it's not as if FOX is taking this decision lightly.

Does this mean he will be good at his job? No. It doesn't me he'll struggle either.

The truth is, we'll find out next season.

As Michael McCarthy reports, former tight end and current FOX #2 color analyst Greg Olson will get a shot at the top analyst spot too.

But if FOX is reportedly planning to pay Payton around $10 million annually, it's hard to think they would make that kind of an investment on a color commentator for the B broadcast each week.

