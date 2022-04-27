Sean Payton in Negotiations With Fox Sports to Become New Studio Analyst

Breaking News, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton is in negotiations with Fox Sports to become their new studio analyst.

Sean Payton Comments On Joining The Media At The Zurich Classic

Payton would be used in many different ways with the company. Fox would be using Payton both on the Sunday morning show "Fox NFL Kickoff" and as a contributor on Fox's pregame show "Fox NFL Sunday". As of now, there is no intention of Payton filling in for Troy Aikman as an in-game analyst; however, the deal has yet to be completed though. And Payton has also been receiving interest from Amazon for their new Thursday Night Football pregame show.

No matter where Coach Payton ends up, whatever program that gets him is getting a brilliant mind. Coach Payton is extremely knowledgeable but at the same time extremely charismatic. I truly believe that he is perfect for TV and I would even love to see him fill in for Aikman. Coach Payton has the ability to be the next Tony Romo, especially with his extensive knowledge of NFL offenses. This is a game-changing move for Fox, now all they need to do is close the deal!