Sean Payton & The Saints React To The Passing Of John Madden

The news of John Madden's death shook the NFL world late Tuesday afternoon. Everyone from Shannon Sharpe to Jerry Jones to prominent media figures & celebrities all reacted to the death of the legendary coach & broadcaster.

Sean Payton and The Saints were no exception to said reaction. From players to the coach to the official response from the organization, they all had thoughts on John Madden.

Sean Payton and The Saints Thoughts On The Passing Of John Madden

Even former Saints players chimed in on the legend and icon.

We have yet to hear from Drew Brees on John Madden; however, I assume we will on this week's upcoming Sunday Night Football broadcast. It's really incredible to see how many people John Madden touched and mattered to. He will live on forever through the memory of others and the people he impacted.