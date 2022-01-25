Sean Payton To Retire As Saints Head Coach

Breaking News, it is being reported per Ian Rapoport that the New Orleans Saints Head Football Coach Sean Payton is retiring.

Sean Payton changed the entire outlook and culture of the New Orleans Saints along with Drew Brees. Sean Payton was the head coach since 2006. Payton had 11 seasons with the Saints where they finished 500 or better. His head coaching record is an impressive 152 wins and 89 losses. He won Coach of the Year in 2006 and the Super Bowl in 2010 (the 2009-2010 season). He finishes his time with the Saints as the most winningest coach in Saints history.

Social Media's Reaction To Sean Payton Retiring

The Saints now are in a conundrum of trying to figure out who will be the next coach. With Coach Payton retiring this now makes the Russell Wilson trade or Aaron Rodgers signing unlikely. Now there is a chance that the Saints might not go to a total rebuild and that is if they hire a good coach. Names that come to mind to be the Saints' next coach are Brian Flores, Eric Bieniemy, or Dennis Allen. If any of those three get hired then the Saints won't necessarily be in a total rebuild.

However, before we move on to the future at least for now let us celebrate the time we as Saints fans have had with Sean Payton. Without Payton and Drew Brees who knows where the Saints would be. As a long-time Saints fan thank you for the memories Coach Payton. Without you, the Saints would still be known as The Aints!

The Saints will be holding a press conference at 3 pm central to announce the retirement of Coach Sean Payton

