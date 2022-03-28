Sean Payton to Speak at Loyola Commencement and Receive Honorary Doctorate

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has a speaking engagement coming up. He will deliver the commencement address at Loyola University's May 14 graduation ceremonies at UNO's Lakefront University.

Payton will also receive an honorary degree as Doctor of Letters during the commencement ceremonies.

"I am thrilled – and filled with more than a little hometown pride – to announce that our speaker for Commencement 2022 will be Sean Payton, head coach of the New Orleans Saints for the last sixteen seasons," Loyola president Tania Tetlow said.

"The graduates will get to hear their own Loyola version of his locker room halftime speech."

Of course, Sean Payton recently announced his "retirement" from coaching in January after leading the Saints for the last 15 years.

Since that announcement, Payton has been tied to numerous television jobs, though nothing has been made official yet.

Loyola adds that others receiving honorary doctorates include musician George Porter, Jr., Holocaust survivor Anne Levy, the Rev. Gregory Boyle, and New Orleans health director Jennifer Avegno, who helped lead the city's efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.