Sean Payton Trolls Jerry Jones with a Bottle of Wine

Like many of the people within the sound of my voice, I have been a fan of the New Orleans Saints football team since there was a New Orleans Saints football team. As a kid, I remember being disappointed that I couldn't find Saints merchandise in the Sears Wishbook because back then only a few NFL franchises were popular enough to have their merchandise pimped by Sears.

But through the years the times changed. The New Orleans Saints eventually got better. I think they really got better in 2006 when Sean Payton came on board as coach and Drew Brees stepped into the role as starting quarterback. I know, just call me Captain Obvious.

Like a lot of Saints fans the retirement of Drew Brees last year and the recently announced departure of Coach Payton has gotten me feeling a little, no, a lot, nostalgic about what I and thousands of other Saints fans will be missing with the departure of that dynamic duo.

Having "died" for so long with the Saints franchise as a bunch of loveable losers it was really fun when the franchise started winning. I must admit I was among the number of grown men who shed tears when Tracy Porter picked off Peyton Manning to seal the Super Bowl win for the Black and Gold.

But it was what happened after that Super Bowl win that really solidified my support for Coach Sean Payton. As you know Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, has coveted the services of Sean Payton for years.

Payton was once the offensive coordinator in Dallas and many think a Payton to Dallas move would "save" America's (allegedly) Team. Heck even Stephen A. Smith might stop trolling Dallas if Payton decides to return to the Metroplex.

Many have speculated whether the two men, Jerry Jones and Payton, both with very strong personalities could "get along in a work environment". I don't think they could because Sean Payton has already shown he is not above trolling the " head of jocks and socks" for Dallas.

Here's the story from now 11 years ago involving Sean Payton, Jerry Jones, and a very expensive bottle of wine.

Back in 2010 Coach Payton and his staff were in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine. Coach Payton and his assembled coaches were scheduled to have a staff dinner at the St. Elmo Steakhouse. One of the things Coach Payton requested of the staff at St. Elmo's was a specific bottle of wine to be poured with their meal.

That bottle of wine was a magnum of Caymus Special Selection cabernet sauvignon. I am not a wine person but I bet that doesn't come in a box with a screw-on lid. The trouble with Coach Payton's request was that the restaurant only had one bottle of the requested wine and the bottle had already been spoken for.

I am sure you've figured out that it was Jerry Jones who wanted the bottle of wine for a Cowboys staff dinner at the same restaurant the following night. Well, because Sean Payton is so skilled at motivating people, he convinced the staff at St. Elmo's to give the Saints party the coveted bottle of booze.

To add insult to injury when Jerry and the Cowboys arrived the following night they were met with an empty magnum-sized bottle of wine sitting on the head table. There was also a handwritten note that read, " WHO DAT! World Champions XLIV, Sean Payton"

I can only imagine the look on Jerry's face when he saw that his former O.C. had played him and the Cowboys like an old violin. Maybe that's why I will miss Sean Payton as Head Coach for the Saints. He not only gets mad, but he also gets even. No, he gets ahead.