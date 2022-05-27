Former NFL superstar and current sports-media personality Shannon Sharpe has been in a back-and-forth on social media after being challenged to a debate by a Psychologist. The doctor posted the challenge on Instagram, who called Sharpe a "snowbunny fraternity member".

Fox Sports Fox Sports loading...

Pro Football Hall of Famer and three-time Super Bowl Champion Shannon Sharpe is in a back-and-forth with many on social media after being publicly challenged to a debate. The challenger referred to Sharpe's television co-host Skip Bayless, seen below, as his "handler".

Super Bowl XLI - On The Set of ESPN - February 1, 2007 NFL loading...

The Psychologist and popular social media figure Dr. Umar Johnson went to social media to offer Shannon Sharpe the opportunity to debate him.

See the post from @drumarjohnson on Instagram below.

In the post, Dr. Umar calls Sharpe a "snowbunny fraternity member".

A screenshot of the post got brought over to Twitter, which is where @ShannonSharpe offered a response. Check it out below.

Sharpe continued to engage with those on Twitter who offered their opinions on his dating life.

As some pressed Sharpe to welcome the doctor on his show for a debate, the media personality wasn't having it.

It seems as though Shannon Sharpe has no plans on having Dr. Umar on his show anytime soon to hold a debate.

More reactions to the discourse coming from Twitter below.