Buffalo Bills star defensive back Tre'Davious White is out for the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a knee injury in Buffalo's Thanksgiving Day win over the New Orleans Saints. The team announced that the Shreveport native suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament. The seriousness of the injury also rules out the possibility that White could return in time for the playoffs, which begin in mid-January.

The Bills made the announcement via social media after White underwent an MRI exam Friday morning:

"CB Tre'Davious White suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the 2021 season. Wishing you a speedy recovery, 27."

White, who played at LSU after his graduation from Shreveport's Green Oaks High School, is regarded as the leader of the Bills defensive unit. He was selected in the first-round of the NFL draft in 2017. White is a two-time All-Pro and played twice in the league's Pro Bowl game.

