Steve Aoki Threw Out the Worst First-Pitch of All-Time in Front of Thousands of Fans

Anytime a celebrity has a public blunder that is caught on camera, it quickly turns into a viral clip. This fact reigns true tonight as world-renowned DJ Steve Aoki tossed out the first-pitch at the Red Sox game. As you could expect, things did not go as planned.

Houston Astros v Boston Red Sox Winslow Townson loading...

For a guy who throws whole sheet-cakes at his fans at every show, Aoki's arm is certainly not cut-out for a big-league diamond.

For years, Steve Aoki has been one of the world's most well-known DJ's. But after throwing out one of the worst first-pitches ever, Aoki may always be remembered as the guy who's first time throwing a baseball came in front of thousands of fans.

Houston Astros v Boston Red Sox Winslow Townson loading...

Well - I actually do not know for sure if this was Steve Aoki's first time throwing a baseball, but it sure looked like it.

Steve Aoki Throws Out First Pitch at Boston Red Sox Game

Check out the video posted to Twitter by @PoniesPodcast here.

As you can see, the pitch is thrown anywhere from 10-20 feet over the catcher's head. Aoki chunked it so far upstairs, the ball actually ended up on top of the protective netting that surrounds home plate.

Maybe you remember "50 Cent's" historically bad first pitch.

I've got to say, Aoki had more power than "Fif" but was so much further off of the mark - I truly believe the DJ may have just thrown the worst first-pitch of all time.

Check out another angle of Aoki's toss here.

As expected, the internet has proceeded to go-in on Aoki and his poor display on the mound. Check out reactions from Twitter below.