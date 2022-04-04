Stoned Cold Steve Austin Reappears At WrestleMania 38

This past weekend sports fans had a lot of great content to watch and support. From the Final Four to the Women's College Basketball National Championship to some great NBA games to finally the Battle Of The Immortals better known as WrestleMania!

WrestleMania 38 took place over the weekend. And for the first time, it was a two-day event that took place in Dallas Texas at the AT&T Stadium. And for the first time since the pandemic began it finally felt like WrestleMania again. The event was even more special due to the fact that Stone Cold Steve Austin reappeared at the Battle Of The Immortals for the first time in 19 years.

Austin came out for a match against wrestler Kevin Owens after Owens had been disrespectful to the state of Texas for months. And fans ate it up. To see the Rattlesnake for the first time in 19 years was special. You combine that with the fact that Triple H retired at WrestleMania and The Undertaker was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame in Dallas Texas. It was a perfect night for the fans.

However, that was just night 1. The Rattlesnake had one more surprise up his sleeve. In arguably the best match of the night, former Colts punter and now WWE announcer Pat McAfee wrestled Vince McMahon's protege Austin Theory. In this match, Pat showed how much he had been working at wrestling as he put forth arguably the best match at this year's WrestleMania and had one of the loudest roars from the crowd at a WrestleMania in a long time. McAfee went on to beat Theory; however, McMahon was so upset that he ended up striking McAfee and pinning him. Well, Stone Cold did not like that as he reappeared for a 2nd time to take out Mr. McMahon. He shocked the world as he gave McMahon the classic Stone Cold Stunner. However, it became very apparent that McMahon is too old to be doing all of this. He botched accepting the stunner. So much so that Austin couldn't help but laugh and former wrestler Mick Foley posted a video of him laughing at his old boss. After the McMahon stunner, Austin then began to celebrate with McAfee only to turn on him and give him a stunner as well.

This moment with McAfee was amazing because it showed that if McAfee wants to be a wrestler, the WWE has a bonafide star in the former Colts punter. It also showed that Stone Cold is still the greatest to ever do it. No one can harness the energy of a crowd like the Rattlesnake. With the two appearances, the crowd and social media went insane.

Social Media Reacts To Stone Cold Steve Austin Appearing At WrestleMania 38

This WrestleMania was absolutely incredible. From Roman Reigns beating Brock Lesnar & unifying the belts to Cody Rhodes returning to WWE to Sasha Banks winning the tag team title to Johnny Knoxville giving one of the best celebrity matches to Pat McAfee to finally Stone Cold Steve Austin, the night was a wrestling fans dream. This will probably be the last time we see Stone Cold battle in a match due to his injury history and age. However, this was the best way to cap off a hall of fame career. All I have to say is thank you Steve Austin. And that's the bottom line, cuz Stone Cold said so!