Take a Kid to the UL-Texas State Football Game for Free

We don't want to get ahead of ourselves with Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football. First things first, win tonight on the road against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

But next weekend is homecoming and with the success of the team, UL fans are excited to head to Cajun Field for the Sun Belt contest against the Texas State Bobcats.

The game did get moved to an 11:00 am start time to accommodate an ESPNU broadcast. But to help incentivize Cajuns fans to get out and support the boys in Vermilion & White, the University is affording a pretty sweet deal -- take a kid to the game for free!

That's right, just print out the pass at this link and take it to any ticket booth on game day for a free child's ticket.

The stipulations are that the child must be 12 years of age or younger and accompanied by an adult. The tickets for this promotion will be located in the South Endzone priority seating.

How easy is that?

Now, don't forget that with the early start time, there have already been some adjustments made to tailgating. The University Program Council at UL is planning "reverse tailgating" from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the football team's practice field.