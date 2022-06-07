“Talk Soon”: Fans (and Haters) React to Video of WR Michael Thomas Running Full Sprint At Saints Facility

Is it officially comeback season for Saints WR Michael Thomas?

Well, for those who haven't kept count, Michael Thomas has not played a down of profession NFL football since January 3, 2021. Since then, the man who threw passes to Thomas in that game has since retired and gotten into (and already out of) broadcast television.

Thomas missed all of last season after a setback from an ankle injury that went from bad to worse during the offseason when it was alleged that Thomas wasn't following up with doctors and put off his surgery until it was too late to make a return during the 2021 NFL season.

I'm not even going to revisit the drama—because today, we are looking ahead to the future as Saints fans have been buzzing about a video that Thomas posted to his official Instagram story in a full sprint at the Saints practice facility.

We know Thomas has been working out and his size and strength are definitely still there, but question marks still surround his speed and ability to cut in and out of his routes.

While it's obvious that we need to see more progress from Thomas to get a real idea of whether or not he will return to the field at 100%, this video is definitely a sprint in the right direction.

If there is any indicator of the work being put in by Thomas, he captioned the video with one simple message: "Talk soon."

Of course, Saints fans were excited to see Thomas running a full sprint not to mention the fact that he was doing it in New Orleans at the Saints facility. As I mentioned the drama earlier, to have Thomas connected with new head coach Dennis Allen and surrounded by fellow teammates (both old and new) is all positive news and a signal that the past is definitely the past.

Naturally, the MT haters and the "this means nothing" crowd were also quick to respond.

But all in all, Saints fans seemed hopeful and will want to see more as Thomas rehabs his way toward the upcoming season.

Best of luck to Michael Thomas as he continues on his journey. The thought of having him back at full health along with Jameis Winston is enough to make any Saints fan excited for the upcoming season.

Talk soon, Mike.