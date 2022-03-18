Teams With Most Expensive and Cheapest Jerseys in Pro Sports is Surprising

I worked Patty in the Parc on St. Patrick's Day in downtown Lafayette.

Thousands of happy individuals wore green, enjoyed live music, and celebrated.

Some patrons were sporting green jerseys from sports.

I saw one Jets jersey, a green Saints jersey, a green Yankees jersey, among others.

Music events, festivals, and of course game day, are places to see tons of sports fans wearing jerseys.

It turns out, not every team in each professional sports league charges the same amount for a replica jersey. Who charges the most? Who charges the least?

OLBG analyzed the prices every team in the NBA, NFL, and MLB charges for their replica jerseys.

The NFL has the highest average cost of $100.14, while the NBA is second at $89.53, and the MLB last at $59.82.

However, the most expensive jersey belongs to the Toronto Raptors, who charge $149.99 before tax.

That's more than double the New Orleans Pelicans, along with a dozen other NBA teams who charge $74.99 per replica jersey.

The cheapest jersey in the NBA belongs to the Indiana Pacers at only $49.99.

That also matches the cheapest from all three sports.

MLB has 10 teams that charge $49.99 for a jersey, including the New York Yankees.

The most expensive in MLB is a brand new one. A Cleveland Guardians jersey will cost you $114.99.

For cheesehead fans, a Green Bay Packers jersey comes at the highest price among NFL teams at $131.82, while their rival, the Minnesota Vikings, only charge $80.00.

The New Orleans Saints are in the middle of the pack among NFL teams with an $89.99 jersey cost.

Here is a rundown of each league, from most to least expensive, according to OLBG.

NFL

1 Green Bay Packers NFC Nike $131.82 2 Baltimore Ravens AFC Nike $123.00 3 Buffalo Bills AFC Nike $120.00 3 Las Vegas Raiders AFC Nike $120.00 5 Cincinnati Bengals AFC Nike $119.99 5 Cleveland Browns AFC Nike $119.99 5 Denver Broncos AFC Nike $119.99 5 New England Patriots AFC Nike $119.99 5 Carolina Panthers NFC Nike $119.99 5 Los Angeles Rams NFC Nike $119.99 11 Tennessee Titans AFC Nike $100.00 12 Houston Texans AFC Nike $99.99 13 Indianapolis Colts AFC Nike $89.99 13 Jacksonville Jaguars AFC Nike $89.99 13 Kansas City Chiefs AFC Nike $89.99 13 Los Angeles Chargers AFC Nike $89.99 13 Miami Dolphins AFC Nike $89.99 13 New York Jets AFC Nike $89.99 13 Arizona Cardinals NFC Nike $89.99 13 Atlanta Falcons NFC Nike $89.99 13 Chicago Bears NFC Nike $89.99 13 Dallas Cowboys NFC Nike $89.99 13 Detroit Lions NFC Nike $89.99 13 New Orleans Saints NFC Nike $89.99 13 New York Giants NFC Nike $89.99 13 Philadelphia Eagles NFC Nike $89.99 13 San Francisco 49ers NFC Nike $89.99 13 Seattle Seahawks NFC Nike $89.99 13 Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFC Nike $89.99 13 Washington Commanders NFC Nike $89.99 31 Pittsburgh Steelers AFC Nike $89.95 32 Minnesota Vikings NFC Nike $80.00

NBA

1 Toronto Raptors Atlantic Nike $149.99 2 LA Clippers Pacific Nike $125.00 3 Oklahoma City Thunder Northwest Nike $124.99 4 Golden State Warriors Pacific Nike $119.99 5 Utah Jazz Northwest Nike $110.00 5 Atlanta Hawks Southeast Nike $110.00 5 Miami Heat Southeast Nike $110.00 8 Houston Rockets Southwest Nike $109.00 9 Denver Nuggets Northwest Nike $108.60 10 New York Knicks Atlantic Nike $99.00 10 Detroit Pistons Central Nike $99.00 12 San Antonio Spurs Southwest Nike $95.99 13 Dallas Mavericks Southwest Fanatics $75.00 14 Boston Celtics Atlantic Fanatics $74.99 14 Brooklyn Nets Atlantic Fanatics $74.99 14 Philadelphia 76ers Atlantic Fanatics $74.99 14 Chicago Bulls Central Fanatics $74.99 14 Cleveland Cavaliers Central Nike $74.99 14 Portland Trail Blazers Northwest Fanatics $74.99 14 Phoenix Suns Pacific Fanatics $74.99 14 Sacramento Kings Pacific Fanatics $74.99 14 Charlotte Hornets Southeast Fanatics $74.99 14 Orlando Magic Southeast Fanatics $74.99 14 Washington Wizards Southeast Fanatics $74.99 14 Memphis Grizzlies Southwest Fanatics $74.99 14 New Orleans Pelicans Southwest Fanatics $74.99 27 Minnesota Timberwolves Northwest Nike $70.00 28 Milwaukee Bucks Central Fanatics $65.00 29 Indiana Pacers Central Nike $49.99

MLB

1 Cleveland Guardians AL Central Nike $114.99 2 Tampa Bay Rays AL East Profile $99.00 2 Atlanta Braves NL East Profile $99.00 4 Miami Marlins NL East Majestic $89.99 5 Arizona Diamondbacks NL West Mitchell & Ness $69.99 5 Colorado Rockies NL West Mitchell & Ness $69.99 7 Detroit Tigers AL Central Stitches $54.99 7 Kansas City Royals AL Central Stitches $54.99 7 Baltimore Orioles AL East Stitches $54.99 7 Boston Red Sox AL East Stitches $54.99 7 Toronto Blue Jays AL East Stitches $54.99 7 Seattle Mariners AL West Stitches $54.99 7 Chicago Cubs NL Central Stitches $54.99 7 New York Mets NL East Stitches $54.99 7 Washington Nationals NL East Stitches $54.99 7 Los Angeles Dodgers NL West Stitches $54.99 17 Pittsburgh Pirates NL Central Stitches $51.99 18 Chicago White Sox AL Central Stitches $49.99 18 Minnesota Twins AL Central Stitches $49.99 18 New York Yankees AL East Stitches $49.99 18 Houston Astros AL West Stitches $49.99 18 Los Angeles Angels AL West Stitches $49.99 18 Oakland Athletics AL West Stitches $49.99 18 Texas Rangers AL West Stitches $49.99 18 Cincinnati Reds NL Central Stitches $49.99 18 Milwaukee Brewers NL Central Stitches $49.99 18 St. Louis Cardinals NL Central Stitches $49.99 18 Philadelphia Phillies NL East Stitches $49.99 18 San Diego Padres NL West Stitches $49.99 18 San Francisco Giants NL West Stitches $49.99

