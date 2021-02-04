Ten Tips For Reaching Your Goals

It was around the end of January of 2020 when the United States was made aware of the first case of Covid-19, and from then on, life changed for everyone. There have been political debates, vaccine debates, and court battles. Life has been very different since the first case was diagnosed in America. The news struck fear in the hearts of millions of people, and for so many people, it derailed their plans for life. Many people began to rethink their goals and pursuits.

We thankfully have moved past the lockdown. Most aspects of our lives have returned to normal, but when you have derailed the process of attaining your goes what do you do?

Each time we had to wait for something to change because of the pandemic, I believe, led to so much uncertainty. It created an environment of ongoing fear. I believe that fear still grips people's minds and hearts. I am not a psychologist, and I certainly don't play one on the radio, but I do observe people. I think most of us pay attention to the deeds and actions of other people. We also engage in conversation constantly to talk about issues.

Lives changed dramatically last year. There were jobs that were lost, some people retained their jobs but have to function with fewer hours each week, and many people became very concerned about their future. Some of the lost jobs have never returned.

In times like these, it might seem very difficult to try to achieve your goals and keep moving forward, but therapist Hannah Comeaux says you can still achieve what you want, but you may have to think about things in different ways than you did before.

Hannah Comeaux heads up Comeaux Counseling and Consulting in Lafayette. She is a Licensed Professional Counselor and a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist. She looks to help people live their best lives.

Whether you feel like you can't get the momentum going to even start pursuing your goals, or you are stuck in something that just seems too monumental to accomplish, Comeaux had ten tips to help people to reach their goals this year.