Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson Will Not Face Criminal Charges, Saints Reportedly Made Trade Offer

According to Molly Baker Cuculich Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges from his ongoing investigation, which has opened up the trade market for him.

Deshaun Watson did speak today to the media. His attorney also released a statement.

Deshaun Watson still will face a civil deposition and possible suspension from the NFL. However, even with those potential suspensions teams are expected to pursue Watson.

Despite some public backlash, a number of teams have reportedly made trade offers for Wastson, including the Saints.

Watson has a no-trade clause, meaning he would have okay a trade to any team who makes an offer to the Texans for him.