Texas Cops Searching For Brother of Ex-NFL Star After He Killed Youth Football Coach Over Kids Game

A little league football coach was shot and killed Saturday evening during an argument between both teams' coaching staff and the officiating crew.

This all happened during a game and was witnessed by children and parents, including the victim's 9-year-old son.

Around 8:30 P.M. on Saturday night, the police were called to Lancaster Community Park, a suburb of Dallas, Texas. Witnesses said that there was an argument between coaches and officials during the game, which turned physical. One person involved in the altercation pulled out a gun and shot an adult male.

He was identified as Coach Mike Hickmon, he was pronounced dead at the hospital later that night.

WARNING: The video below captured the incident on the football field on August 13. You'll see an argument turn physical and hear gunshots. You won't see anyone get shot, but the chaos ensued immediately afterward.

Police have identified the shooter as Yaqub Salik Talib. There is an active warrant out for his arrest. Yaqub is the brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib.

This is sparking the conversation about the violence surrounding little league/pee wee games. These kids don't care about stats. They're entirely too young to know the intricacies and psychology of any sport. It's fun for them. The parents get involved and upset and cause scenes, and then it isn't fun anymore. It's really upsetting to see it come to this, and it's happened before countless times.

People across Texas are remembering Coach Mike Hickmon. He was heavily involved in his local church, in the community, and in youth sports.

Prayers to his family, friends, and the Lancaster, Texas community.