The Top 5 Olympic Movies In Time For The Winter Olympics

The Winter Olympics are just around the corner as they begin on February 4th. So here are the top 5 Winter Olympic movies to get you ready for the Winter Olympics.

Top 5 Winter Olympic Movies

1. I, Tonya

Photo Credit: Youtube/MovieClips Trailers Photo Credit: Youtube/MovieClips Trailers loading...

This is the best Olympics-related movie and it doesn't matter whether you're talking Summer Olympics or Winter Olympics. I, Tonya is the story of Tonya Harding her rise and eventual demise at the hands of her ex-husband after the attack on Nancy Kerrigan. The lead actress Margot Robbie absolutely kills it with this performance as Tonya Harding. For those that know of Tonya Harding's story this movie can shed light on Tonya's perspective, and for those that don't know it gives you an era of sports to research after watching the movie.

Also when it comes to the actual skating in this movie, it looks very clean. The stunt team and the filmmaker behind this movie really made the skating look very good. So combine the clean skating with amazing acting and you're left with the best Olympic movie of all time!

2. Miracle

Photo Credit: Youtube/Trailer Chan Photo Credit: Youtube/Trailer Chan loading...

Miracle the 2004 Walt Disney film is an absolute classic sports movie and Olympics movie. This is the story of Coach Herb Brooks played by Kurt Russell as he leads the 1980's US Olympic Hockey team past the Soviets to Olympic Gold.

This movie just had to be on the list. This movie would've been on the list even with the Summer Olympic movies. Miracle is not only a feel-good movie, but it is also one of the most inspirational movies out there. Kurt Russell carries this movie as Coach Herb Brooks and without him, this movie doesn't work.

There is no movie that says Winter Olympics like Miracle does.

3. Cool Runnings

Photo Credit: Youtube/OnlyPreviews Photo Credit: Youtube/OnlyPreviews loading...

If you weren't inspired watching Miracle then Cool Runnings should definitely have the inspiration meter off the charts. This movie is the story of the Jamaican Bobsled Team that competed 1988 Winter Olympics. This movie is as funny as it is inspirational.

This movie has a great performance from John Candy as Coach Irving Blitzer. He adds the perfect amount of funny. The film also stars Leon Robinson as Derice Bannock. Now that name Leon Robinson might not sound familiar but he is a sports movie legend. Not only is he in this movie but he is the lead in the basketball movie Above The Rim. But back to Cool Runnings, whereas Miracle and I, Tonya are more on the serious side this movie definitely can bring humor when getting ready for the Winter Olympics.

4. Eddie The Eagle

Photo Credit: Youtube/20th Century Fox Photo Credit: Youtube/20th Century Fox loading...

Eddie The Eagle is a newer movie. It was released in 2016 and has become a cult sports movie classic. This movie stars Hugh Jackman as Bronson Peary(Eddie's Coach) and Taron Egerton as Michael Edwards aka Eddie the Eagle. This movie is the story of how Michael Edwards made the 1988 Winter Olympics as a ski jumper.

Eddie the Eagle has humor and heart. This movie is easily the most feel-good on the list. Eddie has almost a Rudy-like quality and this movie is the closest thing we've seen to Rudy since its release. So if you like underdog stories then this movie is for you!

5. Blades Of Glory

Photo Credit: Youtube/Amblin Photo Credit: Youtube/Amblin loading...

Yes, this one is a cheat. This movie isn't an Olympics movie but that is only because they couldn't secure the rights to use the name the Winter Olympics or anything Olympics-related. But with all of that said, it still is an Olympic-ish movie. Blades of Glory is a comedy about two male figure skaters who were champions that get banished from the game but find a loophole by competing together as partners.

This movie is a flat-out comedy and it is hilarious. Will Ferrell and Jon Heder are a great duo together and honestly might be the second-best Ferrell duo behind Ferrell and John C Reiley. The supporting cast of Will Arnett and Amy Poehler are just as entertaining as Ferrell and Heder. This movie is sure to bring you laughs in preparation for the Winter Olympics, even though it isn't officially an Olympic movie.