The Cajuns Get Five Players On The Preseason Sunbelt All-Conference Team

The Sunbelt released its preseason all-conference team earlier today and five Cajuns have made the list. The selections include four first-team selections and one second-team selection. The Sunbelt also released its predicted finishes for the 2023 season. First, let’s start with the all-conference team.

attachment-IMG_3325 loading...

Zi’Yon Hill-Green was named to the first team as a defensive lineman. Hill-Green was a 2021 second team recipient for the Cajuns. He started 12 games last season and posted 59 tackles and 6.5 sacks.

attachment-IMG_3327 loading...

Eric Garror was named to the first team as a defensive end. Garror was a 2021 second team recipient. He played in all 14 games where he had 23 tackles, 7 pass break-ups, and two interceptions.

attachment-IMG_3328 loading...

Rhys Byrns was named to the first team as a punter. Byrns was given first team honors in 2021. He led the conference and was 11th in the nation in punting with an average 46.3 yards. He placed 21 kicks inside the 20-last season, along with a career long punt of 70 yards.

Louisiana v Texas Getty Images loading...

Chris Smith was named to the first team as an all-purpose player. He was a third team running back selection last season as well as a first team specialist selection. He finished last season as the Cajuns’ leading rusher with 855 yards and was named to the Doak Walker award watch list.

attachment-IMG_3326 loading...

Andre Jones was named to the second team as a linebacker. Jones received second team honors as a linebacker last season for the Cajuns. He finished second on the team in tackles with 61 and third in sacks with 6 last year.

The Cajuns as a team, were picked to finish first in the west with 95 total points received. The Cajuns went on 13 game winning streak last season that ended with a Sunbelt Championship as well as a New Orleans Bowl Championship. App State was picked to finish first in the east with 94 points total. The Cajuns will open the 2022 season at home against the Southeastern Lions with kickoff set for 6:00 p.m.

