The Most Concerning Stat About New Orleans Saints Pass Catchers

It's no secret the New Orleans Saints wide receivers and tight ends are struggling to hold onto the football, but in Sunday's loss to the Falcons, there was another alarming trend.

Saints beat writer Larry Holder of The Athletic tracks separation numbers across the NFL on a week-to-week basis. It was ugly for New Orleans yesterday.

It's difficult for backup turned starting quarterback Trevor Siemian to get into a rhythm when players are dropping the ball and killing drives.

It's even more difficult when they are not getting open.

With Michael Thomas missing in action, the Saints pass catchers have left a lot to be desired this season.

Could help be on the way?

Saints fans are following the Odell Beckham Jr. story closely.

The former LSU, Giants, and Browns wide receiver officially hit the waiver wire today after Cleveland granted his request for a release.

If he clears waivers, the Saints will be one of a few teams trying to entice him to spend the rest of the season in his hometown of New Orleans, suiting up for the Black and Gold.

Head coach Sean Payton was asked about Beckham Jr. today.

The Saints can't make a waiver wire claim due to Beckham's salary.

However, if he clears waivers, the guaranteed portion of his salary will be paid by the Browns, giving a team like the Saints with minimal cap space an opportunity to make a pitch to Beckham.

While he hasn't performed at the high level he did early in his career with New York, he undoubtedly would be an upgrade at a position that desperately needs it.

