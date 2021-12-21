The Most Dangerous Day to be Driving? It’s Not When You Think

During the next two weeks, the time between now and January 3rd to be more specific there is a pretty good chance that you will be on the road traveling to visit family or friends or family and friends will be on the road to travel and visit you. Such is the nature of our holiday season in America.

Since a lot of us curtailed our travel plans last year because of the pandemic, many more of us now plan to do some road-tripping this year. Of course, we're now having to wait and see what the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is going to do. But, for the most part, if you've been vaccinated and or boosted most health officials say you can travel with a certain amount of confidence.

J Torres via Unsplash.com

Granted the bigger threat from COVID will come in airports and mass transit venues there are still some concerns that those who will be taking their own car should be aware of, namely other drivers.

Just as you've been cooped up so has everyone else and with holidays here, I think everyone is ready to go. Now, according to statistics, there is always a spike in travel-related crashes the week before Christmas. This trend usually continues all the way past New Year's Day.

Naturally, more traffic on the roads means more potential problems. So it is basically a numbers game but according to the bean counters the day you're most likely to be involved in a crash, a.k.a. the most dangerous day to drive is not Christmas Eve. It's not even New Year's Eve. It's Thursday, December 23rd.

Courtesy LSP

It really is the perfect storm for inattentive drivers. Many people will be attempting to escape town for their Christmas destination. Many others will be zipping around town attempting to pick up some last-minute gift ideas. The combination of in a hurry and out of focus means December 23rd is not the day you really want to be driving.

All of that is based on statistics, so it's not like the 23rd is magical, it's just a combination of tendencies and that is why State Police and local law enforcement will be watching the roads closely over the next week or so. If you do your part and don't speed, don't drive impaired, keep your hands off your phone, and your eyes on the road, chances are we will have a very quiet holiday on the roadways.

Photo courtesy of LSP

To be honest, we could use it, Louisiana is on pace to break a traffic fatality record this year and that's not good for anyone. And remember, if you do go, go slow. Especially if you're going to be driving through any of these towns.