The Number of Concussions Brett Favre Suffered is Downright Scary

Hall of Famer Brett Favre was often referred to as an "ole' gunslinger" during his illustrious 20 year NFL career.

A rocket arm to go along with his arrogant swagger, Favre was known as a risk taker who's talent was only surpassed by his toughness.

He still holds the record for most consecutive games started with 321 (includes postseason), as well as the most interceptions in league history with 336.

An unofficial record Favre may also hold is concussions sustained by a quarterback.

Favre was sacked over 550 times in his career, and took thousands of hits on top of that.

Not one to typically "throw it away", Favre estimates he suffered a scary amount of concussions.

Appearing on The Bubba Army for an hour long interview with Bubba the Love Sponge, Favre was asked how many concussions he endured throughout his career.

“Concussions happen all the time. You get tackled and your head hits the turf, you see flashes of light or ringing in your ears but you’re able to play — that’s a concussion, Favre explained. "So based on that (I've suffered) thousands (of concussions). Had to be. Because every time my head hit the turf, there was ringing or stars going, flash bulbs … but I was still able to play.”

Thousands.

It's frightening to consider the kind of damage thousands of concussions can do to a brain.

As medical knowledge advances, there is a more heightened awareness about the long-term impact of head injuries from playing football.

While the league has implemented concussion protocol rules and introduced new helmets to combat the injury, the physical nature of the sport will still lead to head trauma.

Hopefully, the measures will help a player avoid suffering as many as players from the past such as Favre.

Favre's entire interview on The Bubba Army can be viewed here.

