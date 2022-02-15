The Ragin Cajuns Beat Nicholls Via Mercy Rule 10-2

The Ragin Cajuns started off the softball season 5-0 as they went on to play Nicholls Tuesday night. The Cajuns beat Nicholls 10-2 via the mercy rule in the 5th inning.

The Cajuns were in control of the game from the first bat. Nicholls did score first but after that run, the Cajuns put the vice grips on the Colonels and didn't let go. The pitching and the defense of the Cajuns were incredible. Sam Landry moves to 3-0 as she accumulated 6 strikeouts and only allowed 3 hits.

On the offensive side, the Cajuns were dominant. Alexa Langeliers hit one bomb of a homerun. Stormy Kotzelnick, Karly Heath, Maddie Hayden, and Jourdyn Campbell all had at least one RBI. The Cajuns bats were rolling.

The Cajuns now have nine days off before they face Alabama at home. That game is on February 24th at 6:00 pm. Hopefully, the Cajuns don't cool off and continue their hot streak!