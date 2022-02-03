The Ragin Cajuns Fall To Little Rock In A Heartbreaker

The UL Women's Basketball team faced off against Little Rock Thursday night in the Cajundome. The Cajuns lost 50-51 in a heartbreaker.

The Cajuns were down 45-37 with 7 minutes and 14 seconds left in the 4th quarter. They managed to take the lead 50-49 with 49 seconds left in the game. Lanay Wheaton then fouled Little Rock with 3 seconds left in the game after a turnover by the Cajuns thus resulting in the loss. What an absolutely heartbreaking way to lose. The Cajuns won the first quarter 10-7, no one won the second quarter as the teams scored 17 points apiece, and the third quarter was won by Little Rock 17-8.

Lanay Wheaton was the Cajuns' high point scorer with 14 points. The Cajuns' next highest scorer was Makayia Hallmon and Ty'Reona Doucet with 10 points apiece.

The Cajuns shot an abysmal 0-8 from the 3 point line. They also shot 18-42 from the field. Those shooting percentages just don't quite cut the mustard. You cant win close games with poor shooting like that. The Cajuns also turned the ball over 18 times compared to Little Rock's 14. Again that is something that cant happen going forward if the Cajuns want the success I know they are capable of.

The Cajuns return to the hardwood this Saturday against Arkansas State at 2:00 pm in the Cajundome.

