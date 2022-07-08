The Ragin’ Cajuns Will Be Featured In New EA Sports Video Game

Gamers, rise up.

The Ragin' Cajuns will be one of the teams featured in the upcoming EA Sports college football video game releasing next summer.

As a matter of fact, it seems that the University's Twitter account is actually breaking the news of the official release month.

The series has been on hiatus for the last decade, with its most recent release being NCAA Football 14. Avid college football fans have been clamoring for the game's return for some time. In February of 2021, they got what they were waiting for.

Hype for the game settled down as fans waited through a pretty long drought of information about the game's development... that is until NIL completely flipped the college football landscape.

Get our free mobile app

You see, in previous college football games the developers were, obviously, not allowed to use the likenesses of players and even of certain teams. But with NIL, any school that was offered and agreed to be featured in the game would have their players' names represented as well.

This of course would come with a nice payout to the university and players. Payouts to schools who agree to be included are tiered based on the schools' AP Top 25 finishes in the last decade, counting this upcoming season.

The tier rankings are as follows:

Tier 1 - $104,900

Tier 2 - $62,900

Tier 3 - $41,900

Tier 4 - $10,400

It is still unclear how many Top 25 finishes a team needs to break into each higher tier, but one could assume the Cajuns are in tier 3 or 4. If UL were to forgo keeping any of that money for themselves, that would mean each player could receive between $80 and $320.

Other school-specific features in the game will include school fight songs, chants, and cheers. It would be a dream come true to be able to hear "hot boudin, cold cous-cous" when I'm playing on Cajun Field, about to sack the opposing quarterback on a 3rd and 7. Then, after Zi'yon Hill is done celebrating, I could hear the Pride of Acadiana play the Fourth Down Cheer that sounds all crunchy and ends with them screaming.

The mess that is conference realignment will also pose a challenge to the future of the game.

However, in the past, some of the NCAA football games allowed players to swap teams in and out of certain conferences. Perhaps the current realignment could serve as an opportunity to restore this feature to allow for even more bizarre and fun conference changes.

EA has come under fire in the past few years for their NFL football series, Madden, due to its poor mechanics and lack of features. But delivering this sports title on time and with proper features could do wonders for the company's public image, particularly among sports fans who eagerly await the return of their darling video game franchise.

I just can't wait to cut up defenses as Chris Smith, or lay dudes out as Eric Garror. When this game comes out, everybody can come catch an L against me.

Geaux Cajuns.

Madden-isms: The 25 Best John Madden Quotes His legend knew no bounds. John Madden was, & remains, the biggest icon of American football. Here are 25 of his best quotes ever, also known as "Madden-isms".