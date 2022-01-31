The Rock Has Perfect NSFW Response to Joe Burrow Photo Comparison

Second-year quarterback Joe Burrow continues to defy the odds.

Seventeen days ago, the Cincinnati Bengals had not won a playoff game in 10,966 days.

In the last 17 days, the Bengals have won three playoff games, and are on their way to Super Bowl 56.

The former LSU Heisman Trophy winner and National Champion isn't the only reason the Bengals made The Big Game, but he's the biggest reason.

Following the win in the AFC Championship game yesterday, Burrow rocked an outfit that reminded many of an infamous photo of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

See any similarities?

Joe didn't seem to mind.

Neither did The Rock, who had fun with it. (WARNING: NSFW language in the below tweet)

Burrow's got a knack for the big moments. So does the most electrifying man in sports entertainment and the highest-paid actor in the world.

Does Burrow have a Wrestlemania moment in him for The Big Game?

He'll have his shot in 13 days when the Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Feb. 13 at the Rams home field at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

