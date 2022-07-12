The Waterpark That Never Opened – Pirates Cove In Iowa

We get visitors from all over the country in SWLA. They are either passing through, visiting family, or on a business trip. Many come for the casino resorts and their many amenities. For that matter, the locals enjoy them as well for their award winning restaurants, various shows, and of course gambling. Local residents, myself included, bring their kids to the pools to help beat the heat.

The pools are very nice and allow families to spend quality time together. Problem is, it is extremely expensive to swim if you are not a guest. I'm not from here, but I've lived here for most of my life. I can honestly say there isn't a lot to do if you are looking for family entertainment. Likewise, if you are not between the ages of 1 and 10, there just isn't a lot of options for family entertainment or activities for our youth to engage in. This is especially true during the summer months.

This is why everyone was looking forward to the day the water park off I-10 would open. Pirates Cove is situated between Iowa and Lake Charles at 20520 N. Frontage Road to be exact. Even though it would have only been open in the spring and summer, this was going to be the be the ultimate family entertainment complex. Believe it or not, construction for Pirates Cove began in 2008 and the original grand opening date was suppose nearly 12 years ago in 2010!

Every time I passed the water park on I-10, I thought to myself, that place is really coming up fast. The owners built Pirates Cove on 100 acres, leaving plenty of room for expansion as the years went by. It had several slides, a lazy river, tots waterplays, waves pools, an adult pool and much more. Word has it, they even had plans to build a luxury hotel, possibly some shops and a restaurants to boot. Folks would have come from all over to beat the heat and I would imagine the water park would have brought a lot of revenue to the area too.

As the grand opening date drew near, the owners of Pirate Cove found out they had no access to water. That's right! For reasons unknown, the owners learned they would not gain authorization to hook-up to the nearby municipal water supply to power the park. Sadly, that was not their only issue. They couldn't cut through what seemed to be endless layers of red tape. They did what they could to keep the public interested in the water park. So, Pirates Cove took to social media and started a Facebook page to keep the community up to date with the parks progress and setbacks.

According to reports they had building code problems, permit issues, and various other hold-ups obtaining to authorizations being held up by city and state officials. It was just one thing after another, until one day in 2019, all Facebook posts stopped. With that, the communities hopes of finally having a full-scale water theme park had ended. It's really a shame, because our area really needed and wanted an entertainment complex on the level of Pirates Cove.

Through the years the park has ravaged by the weather including a few hurricanes. Given its current state it would take millions to rebuild. I often wonder how long it will sit and rot. Will the owners find a way to rebuild or have they given up completely? I don't suppose we will find out any time soon. In the meantime, Pirates Cove will remain water park that never opened.