Think long and hard when considering whether or not to get permanent ink put on your skin.

Unless you want to spend a lot of money for a painful surgery to have it removed, it will be on you for life.

When watching a professional sporting event, viewers are likely to see plenty of tattoo choices made by athletes.

When the Dallas Cowboys are on TV, social media may have a few comments about Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's stomach tattoo that reads "FEED ME".

When asked about it, Elliott said it was "super painful".

When asked about looking at it, most fans said it was "super painful".

Like athletes, some tattoos are better than others.

The Worst Tattoos on Professional Athletes Some tattoos are more regrettable than others.

