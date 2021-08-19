These Are the Best Beers From Every State

Stacker analyzed data from January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate to curate a list of the best beer from each state and Washington D.C. From hops to citrus, malts and pale ales, whatever beer you're looking for can be found somewhere in the U.S.

If beer is a universal language, Americans have spoken their own version of that language through the best brews in the 50 states and Washington D.C.

Traveling around the country to discover each state's top-rated drafts brings on a variety matched only by the diversity of the United States itself. Visitors can sip brews aged in bourbon barrels in Washington, or warm up in Alaska with "A Deal with the Devil." Ordering Connecticut's top beer may cause giggles, and seeing double is a side effect in Idaho. There are heavy Russian influences in Nevada, Montana, and Arizona," and a great "Mexican Brunch" in New Jersey. If you're still hungry, try a "Kentucky Brunch" in Iowa or have "Dinner" in Maine. "Black Gold" can be found in the hills of Wisconsin, and travelers might get lost in "Bourbon Paradise" while trekking through Oklahoma.

The best beers in each state feature drinks that are rich in flavor, and in some cases, as with Indiana's Marshmallow Handjee, steep in price. Listed alcohol content ranges from 5.8% to 17.9% in Alaska.