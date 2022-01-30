This Bengals Fan Was Not Prepared for the Game-Winning FG That Put Cincinnati in the Super Bowl

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are headed to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1988 season.

While the Bengals defeated the Chiefs on Kansas City's turf, the celebrations back in Cincinnati were still wild. One clip showed a gang of Bengals fans just seconds before the game-winning OT kick.

Before we get into that video, let's go over the exciting series of events that led up to what you're about to see so that we can provide the proper context.

So, after roaring back in the second half to tie the game up, the Bengals would eventually go ahead by three points.

As seconds wound down, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs mustered up enough offense (almost blowing it, actually) to tie it up 24-24, taking things into overtime.

After losing the coin toss, the Bengals would get new life as Patrick Mahomes threw a deep pass that bounced off of a well-defended Tyreek Hill and into the hands of a Bengals defensive back.

From there, Joe Burrow and the Bengals marched down the field and Cincinnati kicked their way into the big game.

Back in Cinci at a bar called Mt. Lookout Tavern, one fan wasn't prepared for the eruption of excitement.

The video posted by Barstool Sports showed the entire bar exploding with joy while a dark-haired female in a Joe Burrow jersey took a direct shot to the face from her drink—and not the good kind.

Fans were quick to react on Twitter.

But as one fan put it, who cares if you get hit in the face with your drink and go viral—just as long as your team is in the Super Bowl.

Next time, she's definitely gonna have to work on that drink security.