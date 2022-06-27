This Little League Baseball Team from Louisiana Goes Viral for Being “Too Lit”

One little league baseball team is going viral for their dance moves.

The official Bleacher Report Instagram account shared a video of a little league baseball team with the caption "State Champion vibes." The original video came from TikTok user @abby_michelle, who seems to be a baseball mom of one of the players on the team.

The video clip shows players and coaches getting hype and dancing on the field while DJ Jubilee's "Get it Ready" plays in the background.

Let's be honest, where else would kids have so much flavor?

Based on abby_michelle's video, it looks like the boys were playing at the Youngsville Sports Complex in the video that got featured on Bleacher Report, but there were other videos that showed up on her page that showed the boys having fun and flexing their dance moves.

Soon, I realized this group of boys was on the La Xtreme baseball team, and it's clear to see that these kids play just as hard as they work.

Congrats, boys. And keep having fun.