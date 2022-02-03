Three Ragin’ Cajuns Named Preseason All-Sun Belt

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun softball season begins in 8 days, and the anticipation from the fanbase is palpable.

For fans who want to meet the nationally ranked team, you'll have an opportunity this Saturday.

Three Ragin' Cajun softballers were named to the All-Sun Belt preseason team today in junior pitcher Kandra Lamb, sophomore catcher Sophie Piskos, and junior outfielder Raina O'Neal.

For a program that has reached the NCAA Tournament every season of the 21st century, preseason accolades are familiar, but they know it's what comes next that counts.

The Ragin' Cajuns have 7 games on their schedule against preseason top 25 squads.

Louisiana is currently scheduled to play Alabama twice, LSU twice, and Texas three times.

Alabama is 3rd, Texas is 11th, and LSU is 16th in Softball America's preseason rankings.

First pitch for the 2022 Louisiana softball season is Friday, February 11th against UAB at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

Here is a rundown of the entire 2022 Sun Belt preseason awards.

Preseason All-Sun Belt

Olivia Lackie, South Alabama, P

Leanna Johnson, Troy, P

Kandra Lamb, Louisiana, P

Jessica Mullins, Texas State, P

Kamdyn Kvistad, South Alabama, C

Sophie Piskos, Louisiana, C

Faith Shirley, Georgia Southern, 1B

Kelly Horne, Troy, 2B

Daisy Hess, Georgia State, SS

Sara Vanderford, Texas State, 3B

Iyanla De Jesus, Coastal Carolina, DP

Raina O’Neal, Louisiana, OF

Mackenzie Brasher, South Alabama, OF

Emily Brown, Georgia State, OF

Jade Sinness, Troy, OF

Preseason Player of the Year: Sara Vanderford, Texas State

Preseason Pitcher of the Year: Leanna Johnson, Troy

