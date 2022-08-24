Three Ragin Cajuns Placed on the 2023 Senior Bowl Watchlist

The Ragin' Cajun cULture is strong. The UL football team is becoming known as the Sun Belt school that sends talent to the NFL. One way that these players have received recognition is through the Senior Bowl.

This year three UL seniors made the 2023 Senior Bowl watchlist. The trio that received recognition includes running back Chris Smith, edge rusher Andre Jones, and wide receiver Michael Jefferson.

I believe this is an excellent thing for the Cajuns to receive in a post-Billy Napier world because it shows the cULture is forever. It doesn't matter who the coach is because the University is known for producing excellent pro talent. And the more guys like Elijah Mitchell succeed the more it helps guys coming out of UL.

The season begins Saturday, September 3rd against Southeastern Louisiana. It will be interesting to see how these three and the rest of the Cajuns perform.