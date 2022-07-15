Tiger Woods Crying on The Open Fairway Has Us In Our Feels [Video]

Tiger Woods didn't perform well at The Open Championship in Scotland, missing the cut today after finishing 9 over par through 36 holes.

However, his struggles at St. Andrews this year didn't prevent the crowd from giving Tiger a rousing ovation as he walked down the fairway to the 18th hole today.

The entire scene was emotional, as Tiger was brought to tears, injecting the golfing world full of sentiment.

All the feels.

It got to us too.

The moment was palpable.

While Woods set the records straight earlier this week that he wasn't retiring, despite rumors from a few golf pundits, he did acknowledge today could have been his last Open at St. Andrews

Considered "the birthplace of golf", Woods won two of his three Open Championships at St. Andrews.

The venue clearly means a lot to him.

