Golf has a way of humbling anyone.

Considering the greatest in the world struggle to make par on a regular basis, it's a sport that has a lot more misses than makes.

It's why putts like this one from Happy Gilmore are made for the movies, and not for reality. (It's at the 46 second mark of the video)

"I didn't see it, did it go in?"

Happy Gilmore's trash talk is timeless.

I doubt U.S. Senior Tour golfer Tim Petrovic talks trash in the same vein as Gilmore, but a putt he made at the U.S. Senior Open last weekend is one of the craziest I've ever seen.

Incredible.

The shot didn't make a difference on the leaderboard, but it's the only one that will be remembered from the 2022 U.S. Senior Open.

