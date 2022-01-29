Not so fast! Despite earlier reports from NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington, Tom Brady hasn't made a decision on retirement just yet according to his father, his agent, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NFL Network's Mike Giardi says he reached out to TB12's father, Tom Brady Sr., who told him that his son has yet to make a decision, calling the story "total conjecture" and saying that anyone who says he's made a decision to retire "is absolutely wrong."

This directly disputes the earlier ESPN reports that Brady made his decision to retire after 22 seasons in the NFL.

This also backs up reports that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have yet to hear from their quarterback about his future in the NFL.

As a matter of fact, one report from Jeff Howe says that Brady told the team that he wasn't "even close to making a decision about retirement" just yet.

When the rumors that Brady hadn't even informed Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians or the Bucs about his decision many pointed to his own company who tweeted out a message wishing him well after his reported decision to hang up his cleats.

Of course, now that the tweet is deleted, it only adds fuel to the question marks surrounding the reported news that Brady is retiring.

Brady's agent, Don Yee, said that despite the reports, the only person who will "express his plans with complete accuracy" will be Tom Brady himself.

While I completely understand that "reports" aren't holding much weight right now, word on the street is that Brady is "pissed" that Schefter and Darlington pulled the early trigger on the news and while his ultimate intentions are to retire, he's not happy about the timing of the announcement.

In a nutshell, Brady wants to control the way this extremely important message is conveyed as well as its timing. I think we can all agree that at this point, the message is out there and the only thing that would have a similar or bigger impact is if he actually decided to stick around just to spite the early reports of his retirement.

I'd like to say that no one on earth would be so competitive or go to such extremes just to prove someone wrong or get that type of win, but this is Tom Brady that we're talking about here.

Stay close and we'll update this story as we get more confirmed news from Brady's camp. In the meantime, enjoy the memes and tweets mocking the whole debacle.