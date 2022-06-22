Tom Brady Has Perfect Response to Rob Gronkowski’s Latest Retirement Announcement

Future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.

Rob Gronkowski's official announcement:

“In college, I was asked to write about a dream job opportunity that I wanted to pursue and where the location would be. Every time I had to write about my future, no matter what, I picked being a professional football player. For that assignment though, we had to pick the location. So I wrote that I wanted to play in Tampa for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for many reasons, the sunny weather being #1. I completely forgot about writing this report until two years ago when I had the opportunity to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And let me tell ya, the journey in Tampa over the last two years has blown away what I originally wrote about in college, big time. And for this, I want to thank the whole entire first-class Buccaneers organization for an amazing ride, trusting me to come back to play and help build a championship team.

“I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field. The friendships and relationships I have made will last forever, and I appreciate every single one of my teammates and coaches for giving everything they had as well. From retirement, back to football and winning another championship and now back to chilling out, thank you to all. Buccaneers fans, the Krewe, without you guys, none of this is possible, all of ya brought it every game, thank you for all you do. Cheers to what’s next, maybe sailing the seas. Arghhhhhh!!”

Rob Gronkowski & Tom Brady

Considering Gronk has retired before, only to return and join his former Patriots teammate Tom Brady in Tampa has the internet feeling doubtful as to whether he'll remain retired this time....especially if Brady calls him at some point during the season to join him for another run.

Before Brady tweeted the meme, he did share a more sentimental message about his longtime teammate.

What do you think? Will Gronk, now at 33 years old, stay retired? Or will he skip all of training camp and the early portion of the season before returning to the field?



