Quarterback Tom Brady continues to defy the odds.

At 43 years old, he won his 7th Super Bowl, and 5th Super Bowl MVP, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took down the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV.

He has more Super Bowl wins than any franchise in league history.

To take it a step further, he has won more Super Bowls wins than 17 NFL franchises combined.

Tom Brady Has Won More Super Bowls Than These 17 Teams Combined

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Longest-Tenured NFL Head Coaches

$169K: The Most Expensive Car for Sale in Louisiana