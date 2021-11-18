Late tonight, the moon will pass into the shadow of Earth.

Cast by the sun, it will create the longest partial lunar eclipse in over 580 years.

I'm not a selenographist, but I have plenty of experience in trolling the Atlanta Falcons.

As everyone knows, the Saints arch-rival blew a 28-3 lead in Super Bowl 51, losing in overtime to the New England Patriots.

Saints fans never pass up an opportunity to remind the Falcons of 28-3.

It's not just Saints fans. Apparently, the universe is inadvertently trolling Atlanta as well.

Tonight, the Falcons host the Patriots, the same night as the longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years.

How long will the eclipse last?

You can't make this stuff up.

For those interested in seeing the eclipse, it'll begin around midnight in the Acadiana area, and according to NASA, should last about 3 hours and 28 minutes.

As much as the Falcons would love to escape 28-3, the universe won't let them.

