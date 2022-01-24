Following an excellent weekend of playoff football where each game was decided on the final play, I was inspired to research which divisional games of the past decade were the best. There have been some absolutely stunning and dramatic NFL games played in the divisional round in that time frame. A few just barely miss the cut, including two of the 2022 games and the Steelers vs. the Chiefs in 2016-17, but here are the 10 best divisional games of the past decade.

Top 10 NFL Divisional Round Playoff Games of the Past Decade

Ten Oldest NFL Stadiums