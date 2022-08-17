Training camp is arguably the most important time of the NFL season. So many habits are formed and standards set that inform how a team will perform during the regular season and, hopefully, the post season.

But any fan will tell you it's also a terrifying time of year because of one thing.

Injury.

The Saints already have to be cautious with stars Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas returning from injuries that kept them off the field for the majority of last season. Winston has already suffered a foot sprain during this camp.

Training camp injuries have ruined players' seasons and even careers. As a player, you want to show out and prove you have what it takes to play at a professional level, especially if you're fighting for a roster spot.

But that comes at the cost of your health, something the Saints need to avoid wasting.

Today in their camp practice with the Green Bay Packers, tackle Landon Young didn't practice, so James Hurst slid over from left tackle to right and rookie Trevor Penning got the nod at left.

Both players ended up hurt and off the field. Both exited on their own power, but scary nonetheless.

That left Lewis Kidd and Sage Doxtator as the tackles taking snaps for the Black and Gold.

Then Doxtator had to leave with an apparent injury.

To make matters worse, standout rookie corner Alontae Taylor also had to leave early, although the reasons for that are less clear.

Fans are concerned that the level of competition in these practices against other NFC teams might be leading to a higher than average rate of injury.

The Saints injury issues were a big reason the team missed the playoffs last year. Fans can only hope that the training staff continues to keep players in as good a shape as possible as the preseason continues.

The Saints next preseason game is in Green Bay on Friday, August 19th at 7:00pm.

