Two Important LSU Assistants to Remain With New Coaching Staff

Things are moving fast in Baton Rouge.

With Brian Kelly coming to the LSU program, two important assistants will reportedly remain on Kelly's staff.

Often when a new coach comes into a program, he brings his own staff. Kelly will, but in this case, he has elected to retain two very important pieces to the success of the Tigers.

Faulk brings years of experience to the program, having played at the highest level, and Corey Raymond is regarded as one of the best when it comes to recruiting players across the country.

Many have credited Raymond for LSU's years of success in the secondary and so many LSU players note that he was the reason they selected to attend LSU over other programs.

Whatever the case may be, it appears that Brian Kelly has made two very good decisions already, and he hasn't even stepped foot on campus in Baton Rouge.