Two Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Picked in NFL Draft

On Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft, the phones of two Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football players rang.

In fact, their phones rang within minutes of each other, as those two Cajuns were selected within two picks of each other.

The New York Jets selected offensive tackle Max Mitchell in the fourth round with the 111th overall pick.

Mitchell, who measures 6’6” and 305 pounds, is a versatile lineman who can play both guard and tackle. He was named to the All-Sun Belt Conference Team in both 2020 and 2021.

Two picks later, a Cajuns defensive star came off the board.

Washington Commanders drafted safety Percy Butler with the 113th pick. Butler, who played in this year’s East-West Shrine Bowl, recorded 60 total tackles, an interception, and three fumble recoveries last season.

Former Washington Commander and Ragin’ Cajun great Brian Mitchell welcomed his fellow UL alumnus to the Washington family.

Butler responded with a Twitter video telling Commander fans he’s ready to join the team.

Several other graduating Ragin' Cajuns have landed with NFL teams despite not being drafted.

Quarterback Levi Lewis signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent. This would put Lewis in line to compete for the Seahawks’ vacant starting position left open when Russell Wilson signed with Denver.

Outside linebacker Chauncey Manac is headed to the Frozen Tundra of Green Bay to play for the Packers.

Another Cajuns linebacker signed as an undrafted free agent. Ferrod Gardner will join Percy Butler in Washington as a member of the Commanders defense.

