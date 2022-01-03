Two Ragin’ Cajuns Football Players Reportedly Enter Transfer Portal

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football is reportedly losing two starters to the transfer portal.

According to multiple reports, redshirt sophomore cornerback Mekhi Garner and sophomore offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence have entered their names into the transfer portal.

Ever since word broke that Billy Napier was leaving Louisiana for Florida, it was speculated that Garner would be joining him in Gainesville.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg is confirming that this could be a possibility.

Both Torrence and Garner were significant contributors to a team that went 13-1 and won the Sun Belt Conference Championship for the first time in school history and capped off the season with a win in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.

Torrence was a three-year starter on the offensive line for the Cajuns. He was named to the 2021 All-Sun Belt First Team and a PFF First Team All-American.

Garner was a Third Team All-Sun Belt selection this past season. For the year he had 31 total tackles, with 2.5 tackles for loss.