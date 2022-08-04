Tyrann Mathieu Reveals His Official Saints Jersey Number, Speaks on Absence from Start of Training Camp

Tyrann Mathieu spoke with the media on Thursday and gave answers to two of the biggest questions that Saints fans have been asking.

Ever since the Saints picked up the former LSU and St. Augustine HS standout in free agency, there has been an electric buzz throughout the Who Dat Nation and amongst Louisiana football fans in general.

Saints fans had a bit of a scare at the beginning of training camp after learning that Tyrann would be excused for a personal matter—especially when the Honey Badger scrubbed his social media of all things Saints-Chiefs related.

There were rumors of retirement as fans speculated what could possibly be going on to keep Tyrann off the field, but Saints HC Dennis Allen told the media that the Saints were giving him time to sort out his personal and family issues and would welcome him back with "open arms" when he was ready.

Earlier this week, the Honey Badger made his appearance at camp, and all was well within the Who Dat Nation and within the Saints organization as it seemed that Mathieu had dealt with whatever issue was keeping him out of camp.

Today, Tyrann spoke with the media for the first time, addressing his absence from the start of training camp.

While Tyrann didn't go into specifics as to why he missed the start of camp, he did express his appreciation for the Saints letting him work through his personal matters and said "at some point, he'll be more transparent" about what he was dealing with.

While he was open about the gravity behind what he was dealing with, he also lightened the mood by sharing a story about how he joked with coaches about "jumping out into practice" with the rest of his Saints teammates.

He was also thankful for friends, fans, and loved ones who reached out while he was away, including teammates like Demario Davis who he described as "himself in another body."

Overall, Honey Badger's mood during the press conference was a good one, as he acknowledged what a good time it is right now for Louisiana football fans.

Oh, and for those who have been wondering—Mathieu made it official and revealed that he will wear No. 32 for the Saints this season for all of those fans who have been waiting to go out and buy his jersey.

Something tells me it won't take long for #32 in black & gold to become a top seller.

We're just glad to see Tyrann back and healthy—both physically and mentally—as we look forward to his first season back in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Now, let's work.