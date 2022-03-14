UFC Fighter Eryk Anders TKO’d By Chainsaw

Down for the count!

Former Alabama Crimson Tide football player and current UFC fighter Eryk Anders got tangled up working with a chainsaw on Friday and he lacerated his right foot. The former outside linebacker is 22-14 all-time in his MMA career but is now officially 0-1 vs. Chainsaws.

"They don't make left handed chainsaws," commented Anders on his Instagram post.

"Ya Boi" Anders is really quite fortunate to have not injured himself further. He shows off a photo of multiple stitches treating the gashes.

Anders is coming off a submission loss to Andre Muniz in December of 2021, this accident will surely set him back in his training, however it is possible we see him back in the cage this year.

Anders is 6-6-1 all-time in the UFC in light heavyweight and middleweight divisions.

Anders, out of San Antonio, played outside linebacker for the Crimson Tide from 2006-09. He was a a part of the process of adjusting the Alabama football program to the Nick Saban process culminating in the 2009 national championship win over Texas.

He made one of the game's biggest plays in the 2009 National Championship game when he sacked Texas quarterback Garrett Gilbert, forcing a fumble that the Tide recovered ultimately sealing the championship win.

Anders spent a brief amount of time pursuing pro football before turning to MMA and finding major success. He started his career on a 10 fight winning streak, on his way to the UFC he won the Legacy Fighting Alliance middleweight championship and he has multiple performance bonuses for his time in the UFC.

Here's to hoping his foot heals nicely, perhaps after he heals Anders should consider changing his nickname from "Ya Boi" to "Chainsaw".

